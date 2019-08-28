The 2019 Cheyenne Mountain Guide is a supplement of the Cheyenne Edition, a publication of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Inc., which also publishes the Woodmen Edition, the Tribune and the Pikes Peak Courier, serving El Paso and Teller counties. Find it online at gazette.com/cheyenneedition.

30 E. Pikes Peak Ave.,

Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

719-476-4872

STAFF

President/Publisher: Chris Reen

Editor: Michelle Karas

Editorial Assistant: Breeanna Jent

Designer: Warner Strausbaugh

Vice President of Sales: Jim Broyles

Director of Advertising Operations and Marketing: Karen Hogan

Advertising Sales Manager: Trent Lage

Reporters: William J. Dagendesh, Breeanna Jent, Libby Kinder, Danny Summers

Load comments