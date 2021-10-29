033121-ce-faces-claire-ross

Claire Ross

Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate Claire Ross helped make history for her University of Rhode Island women's soccer team.

On Oct. 24, the junior forward drilled the game-winner into the upper left corner of the net to clinch a spot in the Atlantic 10 Championship for the first time. It was the Rhody's lone goal in the overtime thriller.

And get this: It was Ross' first career goal in her 28th game.

As a Cheyenne Mountain freshman, she netted 32 goals and added 16 assists before becoming a second-team all-state member. She also played club soccer for Colorado Storm.

Rhode Island was set to face Saint Louis again in the opening round of the A-10 Championship on Oct. 30.

