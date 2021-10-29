Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate Claire Ross helped make history for her University of Rhode Island women's soccer team.
On Oct. 24, the junior forward drilled the game-winner into the upper left corner of the net to clinch a spot in the Atlantic 10 Championship for the first time. It was the Rhody's lone goal in the overtime thriller.
And get this: It was Ross' first career goal in her 28th game.
As a Cheyenne Mountain freshman, she netted 32 goals and added 16 assists before becoming a second-team all-state member. She also played club soccer for Colorado Storm.
Rhode Island was set to face Saint Louis again in the opening round of the A-10 Championship on Oct. 30.