PUEBLO -- The girls' tennis dynasty has been rebooted.
A year after uncharacteristically settling for the runner-up spot on the state's biggest stage, Cheyenne Mountain redeemed itself Saturday. Even with the No. 4 doubles final left to finish, the Indians clinched enough points to claim the Class 4A state title at the Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex.
Tournament officials said a No. 3 singles third-place finish by Cheyenne Mountain's Ariana Arenson secured the championship over runner-up Niwot.
In 2018, Niwot won it all to end Cheyenne Mountain's nine-year run as the top 4A team.
The Indians were headlined by Jensen Enterman's state title win at No. 2 singles -- in addition to Sydney Wagner and Emma Delich capturing first place at the No. 1 doubles.
The Indians' state win was unofficially announced before the conclusion of the No. 4 doubles final between Cheyenne Mountain's Rachel Moody/Maggie Dwyer and Windsor's Paige Shrader/Emmy Butler. Windsor ended up winning the match.
Palmer Ridge sophomore Tessa Rothwell claimed the No. 3 singles title after beating Golden's Anastasia Outekhine, 6-0, 6-0. Rothwell came in as an underdog as she finished second at regionals last week.
Official teams point have not been tallied as a few matches are still taking place at this time.
This story will be updated.