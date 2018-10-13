PUEBLO — It was a lot of pressure for a freshman but Cheyenne Mountain’s Oliver Muhl didn’t let first-time state tournament jitters get to him.
In fact, he did just fine.
Toward the end of his No. 3 singles match against Kent Denver’s Trent Beckman, a teammate told Muhl that he needed to win. He went on to triumph in his first taste of the Class 4A championships at the Pueblo City Park Tennis Complex on Saturday, beating his opponent 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to help lift the Indians to a third-place finish with 45 points.