Cheyenne Mountain coach Mike Paige has a poster hanging in his office of Dawson’s Asher Walker lying on the ground in defeat as the Indians celebrate behind him after winning the 2018 4A state title.
The poster serves as a reminder to Cheyenne Mountain to enter the 2019 postseason ready for every team’s best, and never enter a game expecting a win.
“The season starts over now,” Paige said. “We know there’s going to be nothing easy about this and we want to stay humble. Dawson came into that (state championship) game last year certain they were going to win. We are reminded of that all the time, and we need to make sure we are humble and take it one game at a time.”
Wednesday Cheyenne Mountain finished off regular-season play with a 21-2 Southern lacrosse win over visiting Pueblo West to clinch the league title and enter the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak.
The Indians finished the regular season 13-2, marking the program’s best regular-season record since 2013 and finished undefeated in Colorado. Cheyenne Mountain’s two losses were to Virginia teams during a spring break tournament trip.
“The entire year has been really steady,” said senior Wiley Burkett, who had four goals in the Indians’ win over Pueblo West. “We’ve played with the same mentality all year to try to get back to the state championship.”
Paige coined the mentality as "cautiously confident" in an attempt to avoid heartbreak like Dawson’s a year ago.
“We are the champions from last year, but nothing has changed from last season,” said Cheyenne Mountain’s Cole Mika. “Everyone always asks if we’re going to do it again this season, but we still take it one game at a time. We don’t like to think about the state championship because we have the next team, the next team, and the next team first.”
Last season Cheyenne Mountain was powered by redemption after losing in the state semifinals, but now, Burkett said his team will face a new challenge with a target on their backs this postseason.
“We are kind of the Dawson this year and I think after seeing what happened last year and seeing that kid (on the poster) all the time, that’s a constant reminder to us that every team we face this year is going to give us their best game because everyone wants to knock off No. 1,” Burkett said.
Photos: @Dawson_School falls to #CheyenneMountain in State Lacrosse Final @CHSAA #copreps #LAX https://t.co/x5352M4VUi pic.twitter.com/2p2QeMBxQO— Matthew Jonas (@photojmatthew) May 19, 2018
"There's no doubt that we have a target on our back," Mika said, who had two goals in Wednesday's win. "And I think because of our past it helps us a lot to realize we can't take anything for granted."
Cheyenne Mountain enters the playoffs with the most productive offense in the state, averaging 15 points per game, led by Burkett, who had 52 goals and 28 assists heading into Wednesday’s game.
The defense on the other hand, averages just 5.3 goals against — ranked sixth in Colorado.
Paige said that differential will become a challenge in the postseason as he is sure his team will face an opponent prepared to play a tighter game.
But Paige also said his team is even-keeled and doesn’t fall victim to the emotional ebbs and flows to a game.
“We are going to come up against somebody who is going to be close to us and that emotional piece will be big there,” Paige said. “They know the next possession is going to be an opportunity and they know if they work hard good things are going to happen, but we are not taking anything for granted.”