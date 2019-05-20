DENVER — A dominant boys' lacrosse season for Cheyenne Mountain ended in a stunning collapse Monday.
Joe Brock scored the golden goal to lift Golden from a large halftime deficit and a 10-9 overtime win over the top-ranked Indians in the Class 4A state championship on a rain-soaked All-City Stadium.
The No. 7 Demons (13-6) won despite facing a 7-3 deficit.
They rallied in the second half with a strong defensive performance and an unstoppable rally.
Ike Eastburn, Zak Paige, Deano Johnson and James LaCerte each had two goals for the Indians (16-3), who entered the game as the defending state champion.
Up until Monday, they had not lost to a Colorado team.