Cheyenne Mountain boys' lacrosse
Caption +

Deano Johnson celebrates after scoring a goal to open up the second quarter of the Class 4A state boys' lacrosse championship game against Golden on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

DENVER — A dominant boys' lacrosse season for Cheyenne Mountain ended in a stunning collapse Monday.

Joe Brock scored the golden goal to lift Golden from a large halftime deficit and a 10-9 overtime win over the top-ranked Indians in the Class 4A state championship on a rain-soaked All-City Stadium.

The No. 7 Demons (13-6) won despite facing a 7-3 deficit.

They rallied in the second half with a strong defensive performance and an unstoppable rally.

Ike Eastburn, Zak Paige, Deano Johnson and James LaCerte each had two goals for the Indians (16-3), who entered the game as the defending state champion.

Up until Monday, they had not lost to a Colorado team.

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments