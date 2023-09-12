The Colorado Springs Fire Department was investigating a potential chemical spill on the city's southeast side on Tuesday, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a propane-chemical smell and were working with Colorado Springs Utilities to determine the source of the smell.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is investigating multiple calls for the smell of Natural gas or Propane in the the South East part of Colorado Springs. No source found yet and no immediate danger has been determined. Multiple CSFD units are investigating the reports. More info will follow.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 12, 2023
Initial reports indicate there was a chemical additive or odorant spill near Security, according to the Fire Department.
"No immediate danger has been determined," fire officials said.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.
