The Colorado Springs Fire Department was investigating a potential chemical spill on the city's southeast side on Tuesday, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a propane-chemical smell and were working with Colorado Springs Utilities to determine the source of the smell.

Initial reports indicate there was a chemical additive or odorant spill near Security, according to the Fire Department.

"No immediate danger has been determined," fire officials said.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.