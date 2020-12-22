Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Periods of rain and snow showers this evening. Clearing and windy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow showers this evening. Clearing and windy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.