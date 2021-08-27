Sometimes, Charlie Blackmon talks to himself as he rounds the bases after a home run.
“That’s a product of playing in the outfield,” he said earlier this month, referencing the long, sometimes lonely hours he spends alone out in right field every night.
He did it on Aug. 20, after hitting it out of the park on back-to-back nights. Typically a pro at hiding his emotions, both the highs and the lows, Blackmon smiled as a wave of relief hit him. He repeated the act on Friday, after smashing the first pitch he saw — a sinker in right down the middle — 366 feet to right field for a two-run homer.
The home run gave the Rockies a rare lead at Dodgers Stadium, but it also marked yet another milestone for Blackmon. It was his 188th career home run with the Rockies, tied with Troy Tulowitzki for the seventh-most in franchise history.
They held onto that advantage and went on to win 4-2. Kyle Freeland, fresh off a cameo in right field, gave up only two runs, both from solo home runs, in six innings with seven strikeouts. CJ Cron and Elias Díaz put the Rockies in line for just their second win in Los Angeles this year. Carlos Estévez took the ninth over the slumping Daniel Bard and got the save.
As for Blackmon, who made his major league debut 10 years ago for the team he now leads — he’s now in the top 10 in nearly every offensive category as he continues to climb up the history books.
“There’s not a ton of history in the franchise, we don’t go back to 1900 like some of the organizations,” he said earlier this month. “The cool thing is most of those really good players on the list, I either got to play with them or know them. That’s the most exciting part for me.”
Blackmon’s home run numbers are low compared to his peak of 37 in 2017. He has just 10 so far this season — in part, he says, because pitchers have avoided sending him the type of pitches he needs to go long. He bats in the middle of the order now, a more challenging spot after hitting leadoff for years.
He’s the only player on the team that has a higher batting average on the road than at home, a rare feat even for a normal team that doesn’t have the same problems the Rockies do away from home.