WOODLAND PARK • The Dec. 9 Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting started with a joint planning commission/city council work session during which N.E.S. Landscape Architects presented a draft vision for Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries. The work session was followed by the planning commission’s regular meeting.
N.E.S. Principal Associate Chris Lieber said the vision is still in draft form but gives a sense of where the Andrew Wommack Ministries team is going.
“This is meant as a tool and is focused on future land use,” he said. “They’re looking at a unified campus and a good fit with Woodland Park and Teller County that preserves the natural environment.”
N.E.S. Landscape Architect Jon Romero said the vision focuses on growth and thoughtful planning. “It’s more than a vision,” he said. “It’s a pathway that reflects Andrew Wommack’s core values.”
The campus is located on the Sturman Planned Unit Development, which was to be an industrial complex. “That isn’t a good fit for us, and we’ll be amending the PUD,” Romero said.
He added that student housing development will be scattered across the unified campus, but the first phase will be constructed in the area where it’s already allowed by the existing PUD.
Planning Director Sally Riley said the original development plan allowed for 500 bedrooms in 300 units.
Romero said the plan is to start breaking ground on housing as early as April. Future housing development will probably include family housing and transitional housing for instructors and other staff members.
“Before amending the PUD, we need to explore the bigger picture,” Romero said.
Besides looking at the existing development plan, N.E.S. looked at the Woodland Park Strategic Plan, the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, market studies, Teller County and Woodland Park housing assessments, traffic circulation studies, trails and open space studies, topography, hydrology and existing infrastructure.
Romero also spoke about Charis Bible College’s economic impact on the area, including sales and property taxes, staff salaries, visitors and job creation. Commissioners and councilmembers present asked for copies of the economic impact document and where especially interested in the study process.
Councilwoman Kellie Case asked about access and traffic congestion, which she said is already a problem.
“That was one of the first things we addressed,” Romero said. “A connection to Sturman Parkway will be necessary, and we’re developing plans to keep activities on campus, so they don’t interrupt community activities.”
Charis is projected to have 2,000-4,000 students enrolled within the next 20 years. Commissioner Carrol Harvey compared that to the city’s current population of about 8,000 and said the city’s limited water availability needs to be addressed before a final plan is presented.
During the regular meeting, the commissioners took up an ordinance that amends chapter 18 of the zoning codes that regulates home-based daycare businesses.
State statute was recently amended to allow family childcare homes to be regulated only through the state licensing agency. These childcare facilities will be allowed in single-family and multifamily residential zones without governance by the city.
Home-based childcare businesses will be allowed to care for up to 12 children, depending on available square footage, access to outdoor play areas, safety inspections and other factors. The operator must live in the home and children will not be allowed to stay longer than 24 hours at a time.
Riley said the city can continue to enforce applicable building codes and regulations, as well as parking and drop-off restrictions.
Some commissioners said they weren’t comfortable with this loss of local control, but City Attorney Nina Williams said state statutes trump local regulations.
“This is an edict coming down from the state,” Commission Chair Jon DeVaux said. “We’re just going to have to live with it for now.”
He acknowledged, however, that the state licensing agency has stricter regulations than the city.
In the end, the commissioners, including the newest commissioner Shawn Marie Nielsen, unanimously voted to recommend approval. This ordinance will be presented on initial posting Jan. 6, and public hearing Jan. 20.
Commissioner Larry Larsen asked the planning department to explore creating regulations for adult- and senior-daycare facilities.
This was Riley’s last planning commission meeting. She introduced her successor, Karen Schminke, whom she’s been busy training.
“Sally has been doing a good job with her ‘Vulcan Mind Meld,’ sharing 30 years of experience,” Schminke said.
Riley invited the commissioners to her retirement celebration/open house at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20, before the regular Woodland Park City Council meeting.