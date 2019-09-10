Here's a look at ceremonies Wednesday in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region that will commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States - including at Memorial Park, Mitchell High School and Lions Park in Woodland Park.
Mitchell High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Annual Ceremony — With special tribute to Katheryn Yancey LaBorie, who graduated Mitchell High School in 1975 and was a flight attended killed in the 9/11 attacks, 9 a.m., Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive; d11.org/mitchell.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony — 9 a.m., Lions Park, Woodland Park; tinyurl.com/y3gh3pv6.
Colorado Springs Remembers Ceremony — With featured speaker, retired Gen. Richard B. Myers, Air Force Academy, music by Air Force Academy's 4th Infantry Division Band and In the Stairwell, 10 a.m., Memorial Park Peace Officer Memorial, 280 S. Union Blvd.; cosremembers.org.
Colorado 9/11 Stair Climb — Firefighters and others will come together for a day of fitness and reflection at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. Participation is open to all ages. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. with a cost of $35 (cash preferred). 911stairclimb.com.