"The arenas and theaters may be empty right now, but I know we’re going to beat this thing and be back together again soon. I’m praying for safety and health for everyone, but especially our doctors and nurses on the front lines right now." — country music singer/actress Reba McEntire
"Heartbroken." — country music singer Kacey Musgraves after songwriter John Prine died due to COVID-19 complications A few minutes later, she added, "I swear to god if you ain’t stayin indoors, @WillieNelson ..."
"This has really been a testament to how comfortable my normal every day clothes are because I’ve literally been dressing the same." — comedian/actor Seth Rogen