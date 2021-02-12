The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that schools can reopen safely even without teachers being vaccinated as long as other stringent guidelines are observed.
Recommended measures include hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing to find new infections and separate infected people from others in a school. It’s also more emphatic than past guidance on the need to wear masks in school.
The updated guidelines represent only a modest step toward having children return to schools full time and in person and appear to stop short of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s previous statements that schools can reopen safely.
“It’s so important we bring K-12 students back to in-person learning,” Walensky said.
The CDC’s long-awaited guidance is just that — the agency cannot force schools to reopen, and agency officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.
Republicans argued that the guidelines were overly cautious.
“The Biden Administration has watered down their ‘reopen’ school plans to an inadequate goal of ‘50 percent of classrooms, one day a week,’” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. “Families and students deserve better.”
The guidelines separate schools into four color-coded zones: blue, yellow, orange, and red. The determining factor in each zone is the level of community transmission in the surrounding county, with blue being the lowest rate of transmission and red being the highest.
In blue and yellow zones, schools would be able to open for in-person learning as long as they practiced certain mitigation strategies, such as social distancing and mask-wearing. Yellow and red zone schools would move to a hybrid of in-person and online instruction, with red zones having no in-person instruction for middle and high schools. They would also have to follow mitigation strategies strictly.
But most schools, Walensky suggested, are in orange or red zones.
“At low levels of community transmission, levels that currently are only in less than 5% of our nation’s counties, CDC recommends that schools can provide full in-person instruction,” Walensky said during a Friday press conference. “However, as levels of community transmission rise into high levels, as is currently the case in over 90% of our counties, schools should require physical distancing of 6 feet and reduce sports and other physical activities.”
The guidance was issued as President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to deliver on his promise to get the majority of schools back to in-person teaching by the end of his first 100 days in office.
The White House insists that a national strategy will be guided by science, but the administration is facing pressure from teachers unions, some of which have refused to return to class.
Local teacher unions have recently insisted that teachers won’t be returning to in-person teaching until educators are vaccinated. Recently, most teachers in Chicago refused to return to school. The Chicago Teachers Union is demanding that teachers be immunized first.
The new guidance includes many of the same measures previously backed by the CDC, but it suggests them more forcefully.
“We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask wearing,” Walensky said.
Although the guidance says vaccinating teachers should not be seen as a condition to reopen, Walensky said it can provide “an additional layer of protection.”
CDC officials emphasized that in-person learning has not been identified as a substantial driver of coronavirus spread in U.S. communities, and that transmission among students is now considered relatively rare.
The CDC also stressed that the safest way to open schools is by making sure there is as little disease in a community as possible. The agency urged local officials to assess whether a bad outbreak is occurring in a community when making decisions about sending adults and children in to schools.
Unlike former President Donald Trump, who pressured schools to open and blasted the CDC for issuing guidance that he said was impractical, Biden has kept his distance from the CDC as it works on recommendations. Even after the CDC’s director recently said that vaccinations are not a prerequisite for reopening, the White House declined to take a firm stance on the question.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that “no one on our senior staff” had seen the CDC guidelines ahead of their release. “I can assure you that the White House is not directing the CDC.”
Getting students back in the classroom is seen as a key to getting parents back to work. As part of Biden’s coronavirus relief package, he’s calling for $130 billion to help schools update buildings, buy protective gear and enact other recommended safety measures.
Biden’s national strategy says the administration “will also work with states and local school districts to support screening testing in schools, including working with states to ensure an adequate supply of test kits.”
But the CDC guidance stops short of recommending testing, saying “Some schools may also elect to use screening testing as a strategy to identify cases and prevent secondary transmission.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
In the early days of the U.S. epidemic, some health experts worried that schools might become cauldrons of coronavirus infection, with kids infecting each other and then spreading it to family members — as seems to be the case during cold and flu season.
Those concerns were stoked by reports of an explosive outbreak in May at a high school in Israel, shortly after schools in that country reopened after a lockdown.
But with the economy reeling after lockdowns of schools and businesses last spring, the Trump administration pushed hard for schools to reopen.
In July, Trump accused the CDC of “asking schools to do very impractical things” in order to reopen. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos incorrectly said research showed there is no danger “in any way” if kids are in school, and Vice President Mike Pence promised that the CDC would issue new guidance.
The CDC did post revised documents late that month that kept many of its earlier recommendations. But in response to reporters’ questions, CDC officials said that the decision on whether to send kids back to school really rested with parents. The agency also posted an introductory document — written by government officials outside the CDC — that stressed the potential risks of children not attending school..