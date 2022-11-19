From puck drop to the final buzzer, Colorado College had no answer for St. Cloud State’s speed on Saturday.
The No. 4 Huskies scored three goals in the first period before sailing to a 5-0 win over the Tigers. SCSU clinched the series sweep.
“We never got to our game tonight,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “The tougher team won tonight.”
Just five minutes into the game, SCSU got on the board. And it didn’t take the Huskies long to get the next two: They scored their second and third goals in a three-minute span a few minutes later.
At the first intermission, it felt as if the game was already over — and that was largely due to CC’s defensive performance.
The Tigers struggled to win 50-50s in the first period, allowing the Huskies to get several scoring chances, which they took advantage of.
“When you don’t finish hits, anybody can look fast,” Mayotte said. “We didn’t get any stops. We just weren’t hard enough.”
CC pulled freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko after the first period for senior Matt Vernon, but Vernon got a quick reality check. The Tigers had another defensive lapse that led to another SCSU goal.
Neither team scored for the next 30 minutes before the Huskies got one last goal with four minutes remaining.
“We weren’t able to stop the bleeding,” Mayotte said. “Their start made us change our game and what we were trying to do."
Zach Okabe led SCSU with two goals. Former Tiger Grant Cruikshank also scored, as well as Josh Luedtke and Jack Rogers.
Another Tiger transfer, Dominic Basse, earned the win for SCSU in goal with 36 saves.
Cruikshank transferred from CC to Minnesota after the 2020-21 season and went to SCSU after one season with the Golden Gophers. Basse transferred to SCSU from CC in the spring.
Mbereko earned the loss, recording seven saves and allowing three goals.
Though Mbereko’s outing was a step down from his recent performances — he won NCHC Goaltender of the Week twice in a row — Mayotte doesn’t think it’s all on him.
“We couldn’t win the net in our D-zone,” Mayotte said.
The loss followed up a 3-1 loss to the Huskies on Friday. CC was far more competitive in that loss, as the game was tied 1-1 in the third period.
CC got off to a similarly slow start in that one but found a rhythm to get back in it. That rhythm was absent on Saturday.
"We didn’t handle adversity well," Mayotte said.
CC will have the week off due to Thanksgiving break before battling Minnesota Duluth on the road on Dec. 2 and 3.
With eight points, CC is tied for fourth place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with Minnesota Duluth. SCSU has 11 points and is third.
From Friday’s close loss and their previous wins, it’s evident the Tigers are capable of competing with the NCHC’s best teams. But the defensive performance has to be stronger than what it was on Saturday to stay in the league's upper half.
“It’s not like our guys are out there not working,” Mayotte said. “But you have to have toughness when you do it. We got pushed around.”