Chesnut Hill, Ma — Colorado College recorded its first victory on Friday, in a 5-3 upset over Boston College on the road.
Logan Will, Jordan Biro, Tyler Coffey, Matthew Gleason and Jackson Jutting scored for the Tigers. Will added an assist to his stat line, while Stanley Cooley and Nicklas Andrews each recorded an assist as well.
Boston College had nearly double the shots that CC did, with 62 to the Tigers 33. The Eagles put 43 of those on goal, and the Tigers had 19 shots on goal.
CC (1-2-2) plays No. 2o Northeastern today at 5 p.m. in Boston.