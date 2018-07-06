MAE SAI, Thailand • A grim realization has settled in among officials and rescue workers racing against the clock to extract 12 young soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave: that not all members of the group may make it out unharmed, or even alive, as the risks of every possible method come into sharp focus.
Late Friday, Thai officials were still trying to come up with a workable extraction plan for the group trapped for nearly two weeks deep inside the cavern, stoking fears that all available options remain too risky.
Officials said they were rethinking potential strategies after a diver died Friday while placing compressed-air tanks along a route through the complex.
“We are trying to set a plan,” said Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of Chiang Rai province. “If the risk is minimum to get them out, then, maybe, we will try.”
Saturday will mark two weeks since the dozen young teammates and their coach became stranded more than two miles inside the cave when flash floods from heavy rains blocked their exit and now pose huge challenges for a growing team of rescuers from around the world.
In a possible new bid for a solution, engineers working for the entrepreneur Elon Musk will be sent to Thailand. Musk said his tunneling firm, Boring Co., and others will look for new ways to reach the underground chamber.
Drilling into the cave and extracting the boys from above has been suggested, but Narongsak, speaking at a news conference, said only 18 of 100 holes that have been found are potentially viable. He pointed out any drilling process could take months, likening the situation to the 2010 mine rescue in Chile that took 69 days to get the stranded miners to the surface.
“We are trying to rule out the impossible,” he said.
The boys, he added, “cannot dive at this time” and are not ready to make the almost six-hour journey out of the cave. Two of them and their coach are in poor health. Officials also remain desperately concerned about the weather, with heavy rains forecast within days that could flood the cave again and render futile efforts to pump water out.
“We would like to take the minimum risk possible, but we can’t wait for the rain.”
The governor’s midnight news conference, held just as a drizzle started to fall over the muddy, chaotic rescue site, underscored the lack of a good option to free the boys and their coach after they were found alive Monday night.
Getting the boys to dive their way out of the cave has been raised as the most likely possibility, but a retired Thai navy SEAL preparing for that option by placing air tanks along an exit route ran out of oxygen himself early Friday and died.
Speaking at a news conference, a commander of the Thai navy SEAL group said the diver was found unconscious about 1 a.m. Friday. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The fatality, the first of the rescue mission, has raised fears that a rescue mission could be fraught and even deadly for the boys.