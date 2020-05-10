A video shows C & C - Coffee & Kitchen in Castle Rock was open and packed for Mother's Day in violation of the safer-at-home order Sunday.
Colorado Community Media shared a video of people sitting for service and no social distancing, both of which are not allowed in Douglas County right now.
The Castle Rock Police Department said an officer reported to the Tri-County Health Department that the cafe planned to reopen.
The health department said they plan to follow up, and released the following statement: "We are disappointed that Cookies and Crème has decided to ignore the Governor’s Safer at Home order and open up today with no attention to social distancing. This decision runs the risk of undermining the impact that other Douglas County businesses and residents have achieved over the last seven weeks by taking various social distancing measures. As the entity charged with enforcing the Governor’s statewide Safer at Home Public Health Order, we will follow up with this restaurant to ensure that they, like other restaurants in the county, take appropriate steps to protect the public health, by limiting service to curbside and take-out service."
