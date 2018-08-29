Before last season Broncos quarterback Case Keenum had 24 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 24 career starts. He averaged one touchdown pass and almost one interception per game. Last season, he finally received his break and tossed 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 14 starts.
My biggest issue with Keenum is how long he holds the ball. He has been sacked 71 times in 41 career games. These numbers just don't give me confidence in Keenum in fantasy football.
He is definitely a player to have on your roster, but if you are counting on him to provide wins in fantasy football you will likely be disappointed. He is a much better "real-life" quarterback than he is a fantasy option.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Cam Newton, Panthers
Deshaun Watson, Texans
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Carson Wentz, Eagles - would be higher if he was 100 percent
Drew Brees, Saints
Tom Brady, Patriots
Matthew Stafford, Lions
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers - could be too low
Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Matt Ryan, Falcons
Philip Rivers, Chargers
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs - worth the risk if you can get him as a backup
Jared Goff, Rams
Andrew Luck, Colts - could be a top 5 quarterback if you feel like gambling
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers - just don't see how he is ranked so high with the offensive players at his disposal
Marcus Mariota, Titans
Alex Smith, Redskins
Case Keenum, Broncos
Eli Manning, Giants
Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Andy Dalton, Bengals
Sam Bradford, Cardinals
Tyrod Taylor, Browns