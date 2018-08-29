Broncos Bears preseason
Before last season Broncos quarterback Case Keenum had 24 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 24 career starts. He averaged one touchdown pass and almost one interception per game. Last season, he finally received his break and tossed 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 14 starts.

My biggest issue with Keenum is how long he holds the ball. He has been sacked 71 times in 41 career games. These numbers just don't give me confidence in Keenum in fantasy football.

He is definitely a player to have on your roster, but if you are counting on him to provide wins in fantasy football you will likely be disappointed. He is a much better "real-life" quarterback than he is a fantasy option.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Cam Newton, Panthers

Deshaun Watson, Texans

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Carson Wentz, Eagles - would be higher if he was 100 percent

Drew Brees, Saints

Tom Brady, Patriots

Matthew Stafford, Lions

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers - could be too low

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Matt Ryan, Falcons

Philip Rivers, Chargers

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs - worth the risk if you can get him as a backup

Jared Goff, Rams

Andrew Luck, Colts - could be a top 5 quarterback if you feel like gambling

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers - just don't see how he is ranked so high with the offensive players at his disposal

Marcus Mariota, Titans

Alex Smith, Redskins

Case Keenum, Broncos

Eli Manning, Giants

Blake Bortles, Jaguars

Andy Dalton, Bengals

Sam Bradford, Cardinals

Tyrod Taylor, Browns

