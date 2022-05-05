FILE — Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was held captive for nearly five years by al-Qaida-linked militants, listens to a question during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, in this Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 file photo. Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euro to free Narvaez, Cardinal Angelo Becciu testified at the Vatican’s big financial fraud trial Thursday, May 5, 2022, revealing previously top secret negotiations that Francis authorized to hire a British security and intelligence firm to find the nun and pay for her liberation. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)