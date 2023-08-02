WASHINGTON (WE) U.S. Capitol Police locked down and evacuated the Russell Senate Office Building following a "bad call" about a potential active shooter situation on Wednesday afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told the Washington Examiner, "A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located. MPD is assisting U.S. Capitol Police."

The call to the police came at 2:30 p.m. and prompted the Capitol Police to rush to Capitol grounds to evacuate the Russell building.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services were on the scene for over an hour while Senate staffers and workers were led out of their offices with their hands in the air.

"I think at this point, we can say that we found no confirmation that there was an active shooter and that this may have been a bogus call," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said in a press briefing.

Nearly 200 police officers started going from floor to floor in the Russell building, and additional 911 calls came moments after from concerned employees, Manger told reporters.

The officers cleared all three floors as of 4 p.m. after going through the building and not finding any confirmation of a shooter, adding that they “have no other information.”

Manger said the chaos all started from one call but that no one heard any gunshots and that there were no victims.