LAKEWOOD - Canon City’s Brendan Young entered the 2019 track and field championships with one thing on his mind — gold.

The senior placed third in last year’s 4A long jump but had bigger aspirations for his final high school season.

It didn’t take long for Young, who was the top seed entering Thursday’s competition, to claim gold, winning the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 1 inch, marking the second title of the day for Pikes Peak region athletes.

But he’s not done yet.

Young is also top-ranked in the triple jump, 10th in the high jump and will run anchor in the Tigers’ 4x100 relay, which is seeded fourth.

“It’s kind of satisfying now because I have already accomplished what I truly wanted to accomplish,” Young said. “So now I can just focus on going there and getting a PR and the best times and jumps that I can.”

PHOTOS: 2019 Colorado state track & field championships

