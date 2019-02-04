TORONTO • Serial killer Bruce McArthur staged photos of some of his victims after they died, posing corpses in fur coats and cigars in their mouths, a prosecutor said Monday as the sentencing hearing began for the former gardener who preyed on men from Toronto’s Gay Village district. Prosecutor Michael Cantlon said McArthur would later access some of the photos long after the killings. The prosecution didn’t display the images found on McArthur’s electronic devices during the session, but said they included after-death photos of six of the eight victims.
“Victims were posed naked, with cigars in their mouth, shaved, and/or made to wear a fur coat and hat,” Cantlon said.
He also said police found a naked man handcuffed to the bed when they raided McArthur’s home and arrested him Jan. 18, 2018. He said police moved in when they realized McArthur had someone over.
Investigators found McArthur had a USB drive that contained a directory with nine subfolders — eight for the men he killed and the ninth for the man found at the time of McArthur’s arrest, Cantlon said.
McArthur pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to eight counts of first-degree murder. He sexually assaulted, killed and dismembered men he met in Toronto’s Gay Village district over seven years. He faces a sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole for 25 years or more. The judge said he expects to hand down a sentence this week.
Police narrowed a list of suspects after seeing surveillance video of the last victim, Andrew Kinsman, enter a red Dodge Caravan in 2017. They later linked that vehicle to McArthur and found Kinsman’s blood and semen in it after McArthur sold it to a wreck yard.