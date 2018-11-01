At a forum on the upcoming election over at Pikes Peak Community College on Thursday, we panelists asked the students attending what their biggest concern was this year. It wasn’t healthcare, or bad roads, or immigration, or clean energy or #metoo or even education funding, as we grownups thought it might be.
Students said the coarsening of our civic dialogue and the scorched-earth divisiveness of our politics was their biggest concern.
Interestingly, an article published in last Sunday’s New York Times wondered aloud if Colorado itself, and the way we practice our politics out here, might hold the answer to ending that divisiveness, and serve as a model for the way out of our polarized state.
The headline asked: “Can Colorado Save America?”
What’s different about the way we go about politics here? For one thing, we’re the purplest state in the country, evenly divided into political thirds.
“On the eve of critical midterm elections,” wrote columnist Roger Cohen, “Colorado presents an American microcosm, its population of 5.6 million split more or less evenly among Republicans, Democrats and independents.
“But Colorado has not split into the irreconcilable political tribes that have turned Washington into a symbol of polarization. Division is not the whole American story ... In Colorado, immense space still equals possibility, an old American promise. Crisscrossing the state, I found more people interested in problem-solving than point-scoring.”
On his travels through our state, Cohen kept running into people like Richard Craig, a pro-mining, gun-loving registered Democrat in camo shorts and Birkenstocks who refuses to join the National Rifle Association. “An ornery nonideological American,” as Cohen put it.
In Grand Junction, Cohen asked Pastor Robert Babcox, an ardent Trump supporter, if Democrats were the enemy. Babcox reflected a bit before answering, then recalled his Navy days when, he said, he learned the blood of all Americans runs red. “You know, we’re all too wrapped up in our differences to see our similarities. I say to Liberals, let’s try to find things we can agree on.”
When you’re juxtaposed with a lot of other folks who don’t share your political orientation, you have to focus on finding not necessarily a Democratic answer, or a Republican answer, but the right answer.
Cohen interviewed Gov. John Hickenlooper in his travels, who told him that when he goes to the East Coast, “I do feel like an outsider. The way we approach things here, it’s almost like we’re speaking a different language. In the West, I think there is an inclination, almost an instinct, to sit down with people you disagree with and sort of sort through.” That’s what Hickenlooper, a former geologist, did with the oil and gas industry to produce the country’s first regulatory framework limiting future emissions.
Cohen wondered aloud whether Hickenlooper might even run for the Democratic Party nomination for president on this can-do, bridge-building platform? “We are certainly looking at it,” Hickenlooper told him.
“We don’t have the luxury to kind of wallow in the partisan mud pit, right?”
Ronald Reagan used to say that “a lot of the trouble in the world would disappear if we were talking to each other instead of about each other.”
But Washington, right now, has lost much of its ability to find solutions to big problems through negotiated agreement. As Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet told Cohen: “We can’t get anything of importance done. When was the last time you heard a politician say I only got 65 percent of what I wanted but here is why I think we should do it?”
But Colorado has done better. We have one of the best economies in the country right now, in one of the best-preserved, most beautiful states.
Cohen found inspiration in that beauty. “The grandeur of Colorado's beauty and space seem to stir some nobler instinct in the name of preserving nature and advancing the common good. It’s impossible to drive across the state and not be reminded of the first boundlessness of American potential.”
After reading the article, I called an old Washington source of mine, Bob Shrum, who also has come West looking for a better way of doing politics. He’s started an entire institute at the University of Southern California dedicated to just that.
“We have to get away from the politics where we think our opponents are our enemies, and we burn down the stadium if we lose,” said Shrum, whose Center for the Political Future funds research projects, fellowships, public policy polling and civic engagement to try address the country’s polarized state.
They’re assembling Democrats, Republicans, academics, politicians and students in conferences to try to teach them all “how to disagree agreeably.”
“We’ve brought together people from different viewpoints and we model respectful dialogue.”
It’s interesting to me that the institute is in the West as well, far from the paralyzing partisan warfare of Washington. In fact, I find it exhilarating that the road out of our current divisive state may start here in the West, and that maybe its our unique calling as Coloradans to help pave the way.
“The West is the most collaborative place,” Hickenlooper told Cohen. “It’s still the place where people can come and be defined by how big their dream is and how hard they are willing to work.”