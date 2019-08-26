Three campers allegedly assaulted a Colorado State Park Ranger Friday at Boyd Lake State Park in Loveland.
The incident started shortly after 10:00 p.m. when the ranger gave a verbal warning to a group of 10 to 15 people for excessive noise. Many in the group seemed to be drinking heavily at the time. The ranger then returned to the campsite less than 30 minutes later to issue a formal warning when the group failed to comply.
During this second encounter, Dale Rael, a primary occupant of the campsite, allegedly “instigated a physical altercation.” This led to the ranger attempting to take the man into his custody, which allegedly prompted two additional campers – Noah Moses Rael and Nathanial Troy Rael – to engage with the ranger. The ranger was hit in the head several times during the course of the assault, though he was able to radio for help.
Eventually, the ranger was able to get away from the men, pulling out his taser but not discharging it. Assistance arrived shortly after he was able to get free and the three suspects were taken into custody, charged with 2nd degree assault. The ranger involved in the assault was hospitalized and soon released.
If you’re utilizing Colorado’s many campsites, always be respectful of the park staff and the camping rules. Follow directions given by rangers and be a responsible camper. Follow the guidelines of Leave No Trace and be aware of noise levels, as this can impact wildlife around you or ruin the experience of nearby campers.
Boyd Lark State Park is 334 acres, located in Larimer County. The lake, however, is 1,700 acres of surface area. It’s a popular spot for camping, with 148 paved pull-through sites.