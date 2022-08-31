NEW ORLEANS • It’s been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate.
A record-tying inactive August is drawing to a close and no storms have formed, even though it is peak hurricane season and all experts’ preseason forecasts warned of an above normal season. Nearly all the factors that meteorologists look for in a busy season are there.
Warm ocean water for fuel? Check.
Not a lot of wind shear that decapitates storms? Check.
La Niña, the natural cooling of the central Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide and increases Atlantic storm activity? Check.
Yet zero storms formed. Surprised experts point to unusual persistent dry air and a few other factors. But each time they and computer simulations think something is brewing, nothing comes of it.
“It has been surprisingly and freakishly quiet in the Atlantic,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said, pointing out that weak Tropical Storm Colin fizzled out on July 2 and there’s been nothing since.
It’ll be the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said. Since 1950, only 1997 and 1961 had no named storms in August and 1961 then went hyperactive in September, including deadly Carla, he said.
In Lake Charles, La., one of the more weather-battered cities in the past decade, residents have noticed how quiet the hurricane season is so far and it’s almost “testing fate” to bring it up, Mayor Nic Hunter said. From August 2020 to August 2021, the city was hammered by two hurricanes — Laura and Delta — only six weeks apart, a deep freeze and spring flooding. Residents still have blue tarps on their roofs.
“I think there’s a lot of knocking on wood. There’s a lot of prayers,” Hunter said.
“Until the season is over, I don’t think anybody’s going to have any sighs of relief.”
Certainly not 74-year-old Shirley Verdin, who lives about 200 miles away in Bayou Point-Au-Chien, where Hurricane Ida ripped through on Aug. 29 last year.
She now lives in a Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer next to her gutted home that will be demolished down to the pilings this weekend so it can be rebuilt. There are wisps of potential storm systems swirling in the Atlantic that meteorologists are following and so is Verdin. Closely.
“I know there’s something out there right now,” she said.
The National Hurricane Center is watching three thunderstorm systems in the Atlantic and gives them all at least a 50% chance of becoming a named tropical storm, with one of them a likely sounding 80%.