SACRAMENTO, Calif. • California’s Democratic governor signed a law Tuesday requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state’s primary ballot, a move aimed squarely at Republican President Donald Trump.
Most of the major Democratic candidates for president have already publicly disclosed their personal income tax returns as Trump has refused to do so, breaking with decades of tradition by candidates from both parties.
The Trump campaign said the law signed by Newsom is “unconstitutional.” But even if the law withstands a likely legal challenge, Trump could avoid the requirement by choosing not to compete in California’s March 3 primary.
The Republican National Committee does not require candidates to appear on primary ballots in all 50 states. With no credible GOP challenger at this point, Trump likely won’t need California’s delegates to win the Republican nomination. The law does not apply to the general election ballot.
Harmeet K. Dhillon, one of California’s two representatives on the Republican National Committee, called the bill an “illegal voter suppression scheme.”
Removing Trump from the state’s primary ballot would likely depress turnout from GOP voters for down-ticket races and ballot measures, she said.
The U.S. Supreme court has previously halted state efforts to add ballot access rules for congressional candidates.