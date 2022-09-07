A high power station is seen in downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The California Independent System Operator, the entity that oversees the state’s electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 alert allowing it to draw on emergency power sources. The alert is one step below actually ordering rotating power outages. CAISO said the peak electricity demand on Tuesday hit 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)