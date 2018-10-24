LOS ANGELES • The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group and two other members were arrested on charges of inciting violence at California protests and at a deadly riot in Charlottesville, Va., last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The arrests come weeks after other group members were indicted in Virginia on similar charges.
Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after returning to the U.S. from Central America, U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek said.
Two others, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, were arrested Wednesday morning, and Aaron Eason remains at large, Mrozek said. All four are charged with traveling to incite or participate in riots. Rundo, Boman and Laube were each denied bail in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday.
Attorney information for the defendants could not immediately be found.
The men allegedly took actions with the "intent to incite, organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on riots," according to a complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"RAM members violently attacked and assaulted counter-protesters" at events in Charlottesville and in the California cities of Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino, an FBI affidavit accompanying the complaint said.
Prosecutors have described the Rise Above Movement as a militant white supremacist group that espouses anti-Semitic and other racist views.