The United States Air Force Academy has not declared an outbreak at this time, but the Chief of Media Relations for the Academy is reporting 400 cadets have had symptoms consistent with Norovirus since October.
Gazette news partner KKTV has a call into the El Paso County Public Health Department to see if other parts of the county are seeing an increase in Norovirus or flu cases.
KKTV reached out to Peterson Air Force Base asking for information about cases there after multiple calls into our newsroom. A representative for Peterson said that they have a number of reported sicknesses, but they don't feel there is a need to send out an alert.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.