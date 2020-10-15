Election-C-SPAN-Scully

FILE — White House Correspondents Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on July 11, 2007. C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked. A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and done that. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

 Ron Edmonds

NEW YORK • C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which was canceled after Trump would not agree to a virtual format because of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A week ago, after Trump had criticized him as a “never Trumper,” Scully tweeted “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him.

Scully said that when he saw his tweet had created a controversy, “I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

“These were both errors in judgement,” Scully said.

