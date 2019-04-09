Ghosn: ‘Conspiracy’ led to his arrest
TOKYO • Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn maintained his innocence in a video released by his legal team Tuesday and accused some executives at the automaker of a “conspiracy” that led to his arrest on financial misconduct allegations.
“The first message is that I’m innocent,” said Ghosn, speaking calmly in the nearly 10-minute video shown at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Tokyo.
“This is a conspiracy. This is not about specific events, this is not about, again, greed, this is not about dictatorship. This is about a plot. This is about conspiracy. This is about backstabbing.”
—
Bayer to cut 4,500 jobs in Germany
BERLIN • Pharma and chemicals giant Bayer says it is cutting 4,500 jobs in its home market of Germany.
Bayer said Tuesday that the positions are part of 12,000 job cuts around announced last year. The company currently has about 32,100 employees in Germany.
Bayer is fighting the fallout from lawsuits over the alleged carcinogenic effects of Roundup, a weed killer it acquired with the purchase of American agrochemicals rival Monsanto.
—
Aramco raises $12B in debut bond sale
Saudi Aramco raised $12 billion in its debut international bond Tuesday, according to people familiar with the sale, an issuance that sparked massive interest among investors eager to access the world’s most profitable company.
Government-owned Aramco received more than $100 billion in orders for its bond and had been expected to raise about $10 billion from the sale. Saudi officials are likely to view the large investor interest as a positive bellwether for the oil giant’s potential initial public offering, which is expected in 2021.
—
Boeing orders and deliveries tumble
DALLAS • Orders and deliveries of Boeing’s 737 Max plunged in the first quarter as the plane was grounded around the world following a second deadly crash.
Boeing disclosed Tuesday that it received no new orders for the Max in March. It took 29 net orders for 737s in the first three months of the year, but it appeared that only 10 of those involved the Max, the latest version of Boeing’s best-selling plane. The buyers were not identified.
—
American Airlines trims outlook
American Airlines lowered unit revenue expectations for the first quarter as the government shutdown and the grounding of several of its aircraft, including 737 Max planes, weighed on its results.
American Airlines on Tuesday said it expects unit revenue, which measures how much airlines make for each seat flown one mile, to be flat to up 1% from a year earlier, compared with its previous forecast of being flat to up 2%.
—
Levi’s swings to 1Q profit after IPO
NEW YORK • Levi Strauss & Co. swung to a profit and reported a nearly 7% increase in net revenue during the company’s fiscal first quarter, an indication the jeans maker’s investments online and in its denim products are paying off.
Tuesday’s earnings report marked Levi’s first since its return to the public markets last month.
The San Francisco-based company said it had $1.43 billion in sales for the quarter ended Feb. 24.
—
Bank raising hourly minimum to $20
NEW YORK • Bank of America plans to raise its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, the bank said Tuesday, starting with a hike next month.
The company, with more than 200,000 workers, said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $17 on May 1 and will continue to increase pay until it hits $20 an hour in 2021. The bank raised its hourly minimum to $15 in 2017.
NEWS SERVICES