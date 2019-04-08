Fiat Chrysler to settle investor lawsuit for $110 million
Fiat Chrysler will pay $110 million to settle a longstanding lawsuit alleging that the automaker misled U.S. investors regarding safety concerns and excess diesel emissions, according to court documents.
A group of investors sued the Italian-American company in 2015, alleging that Fiat falsely claimed it was complying with safety regulations. The investor group also said it lost money when it was disclosed that the company didn’t properly carry out recalls of some of its cars that year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in July 2015 hit the automaker with a $105 million penalty for lapses with nearly two dozen recalls covering more than 11 million vehicles.
Factory orders fell 0.5% in February, 4th drop in 5 months
WASHINGTON • Orders for U.S. manufactured goods sank 0.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted $497.47 billion, the Commerce Department said Monday.
The decline was in line with economists’ expectations, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the report. Still, it marked the fourth negative reading in five months for factory orders.
Excluding transportation, factory orders rose 0.3% in February, ending a three-month streak of monthly declines.
Factory orders excluding defense products were down 0.6% in February from January. New orders for durable goods tumbled 1.6% from January.
Pinterest sets planned IPO price range of $15 to $17
Pinterest set a price range of $15 to $17 for its initial public offering, a range that is below where it last raised money privately, as the image-search company begins its road show to pitch the shares to investors Monday.
The company said it plans to sell up to 75 million shares in the IPO, which at the midpoint of the price range would raise roughly $1.2 billion.
Pinterest last sold shares to pre-IPO investors in 2017 at a price of $21.54 each, valuing the company at roughly $12 billion. At the proposed price range, Pinterest would be valued below that level.
news services