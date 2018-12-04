More U.S. beef being recalled over salmonella fears
NEW YORK • More U.S. beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday a unit of Brazil's JBS is now recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds of raw beef that was shipped around the U.S.
JBS Tolleson in Arizona already recalled about 7 million pounds of beef in October.
Health officials say their investigation identified additional products with the USDA inspection number "EST. 267."
CHP may have used Tesla Autopilot to stop speeding car
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. • The California Highway Patrol says it may have used the Autopilot system of a Tesla to stop the car after its driver fell asleep.
The CHP says officers attempted to stop the Tesla Model S, which was doing about 70 mph on a highway early Friday in the San Francisco suburb of Redwood City. After the driver didn't respond to lights or sirens, the officers say they pulled alongside and realized he was asleep.
They pulled in front and began slowing to a stop, hoping the Tesla's driver-assist program was on and would do the same. Authorities say the tactic worked.
Alexander Samek of Los Altos was awakened and arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Gun sales fell in November
Firearms sales fell in November despite the Black Friday shopping holiday.
There is no exact count of firearms sold in America, but a common barometer is the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Adjusted for permit checks, such as concealed-carry applications, November's checks fell by 9.8 percent compared to 2017, totaling 1,314,193. The number was "in line with our sense of expectations" analyst Brett Andress at KeyBanc Capital Markets wrote in a note on Monday.
Handgun sales suffered more than long guns, down 14.3 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively. Nearly every state experienced a decrease in checks, with the exception of Washington, Hawaii and Minnesota, according to the KeyBanc note.
Eurozone ministers reach compromise on reformS
BRUSSELS • Eurozone finance ministers have agreed to strengthen the single currency bloc's defenses against any future financial crisis.
Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said early Tuesday that "after several months of intense negotiations and a very tough and long meeting we delivered a comprehensive plan to strengthen the euro."
Centeno said that new measures will be introduced to keep on top of any further financial crisis and to enhance debt sustainability. One proposal will see the bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, provide financial assistance in times of need.
NEWS SERVICES