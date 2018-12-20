China says U.S. trade talks planned for January
BEIJING • Chinese and U.S. envoys will hold talks in January aimed at resolving a tariff battle, a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said Thursday.
Timing and other details are being worked out following discussions by phone about intellectual property protection, trade balances and other issues, said spokesman Gao Feng. He didn't respond to a question about a possible location.
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed Dec. 1 to postpone more tariff hikes while the two sides negotiate over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.
Trump agreed at that time to postpone a round of tariff hikes on $200 billion of Chinese imports planned for Jan. 1. On Friday, Beijing responded by announcing a 90-day postponement on imposing a 25-percent duty on imported U.S. vehicles.
Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse targeted by probe
Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group and Credit Agricole were targeted by a European Union probe into a suspected cartel for sovereign-bond trading.
The European Commission sent the banks antitrust complaints, saying they may have exchanged "commercially sensitive information and coordinated on prices" on trading of U.S. dollar supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency bonds via online chatrooms between 2009 and 2015.
Deutsche Bank said it cooperated with regulators and doesn't expect a fine. Credit Suisse said it's assisting the EU. Credit Agricole confirmed it received the EU's statement of objections and would respond to it.
In run-up to Christmas, online sales strong
NEW YORK • In the run-up to Christmas, online shopping continues to be strong.
Online sales are up nearly 18 percent to $110.6 billion from Nov. 1 through Wednesday, compared to the year-ago period, says Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending.
Adobe expects the service allowing online shoppers to pick up at physical stores to be robust on Saturday as shoppers look for other alternatives to avoid long lines. The Saturday before Christmas is considered the second busiest day for store traffic after Black Friday, according to ShopperTrak, a technology firm.
Adobe predicts online sales for the two-month period will reach at least $126 billion, surpassing its original forecast of $124.1 billion.
Rural bankers survey climbs back up to growth level
OMAHA, Neb. • A monthly survey of rural bankers in parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the regional economy is growing.
The overall index of the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet survey for December climbed back above growth neutral to hit 54.2, compared with 49.9 in November.
Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy in the months ahead, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the surveys over the past several months indicate the regional economy is expanding outside of agriculture.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
BlackBerry beats sales estimates as software push pays off
BlackBerry Ltd. reported quarterly sales that beat analysts' forecasts, extending a run of positive surprises on that metric to six quarters and signaling its reinvention as a software company is taking hold.
The company swung to a profit of $59 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30 from a loss of $275 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned 5 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 2 cents. Adjusted revenue in the third quarter was $228 million, compared with the average analyst projection of $215.7 million.
Enterprise software and services revenue, a key growth metric, was $98 million in the third quarter on an adjusted basis, according to a statement Thursday, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.