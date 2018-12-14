Retail sales rise 0.2%
WASHINGTON • U.S. retail sales increased a slight 0.2 percent in November, as strong sales tied to holiday shopping were offset by lower gasoline prices.
Excluding gas, however, the Commerce Department said Friday that last month's retail sales rose a healthy 0.5 percent in a positive sign for economic growth.
Retail sales have climbed a solid 5.3 percent so far this year. In November, non-store retail sales — a category that includes Internet brands such as Amazon — jumped 2.3 percent. Furniture stores, electronics stores and health stores also enjoyed a solid bump as the holiday shopping season went into full swing.
Industrial production climbs 0.6%
WASHINGTON • U.S. industrial production climbed 0.6 percent on surging output at mines and utilities. But manufacturing production was flat.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that that utility output rose 3.3 percent as power companies were busier because of unusually cold weather. Mining output rose 1.7 percent on higher production at coal mines and oil and gas drillers.
GM says it has 2,700 jobs for workers slated to be laid off
DETROIT • General Motors' plans to lay off 14,000 salaried and blue-collar workers might not be as bad as originally projected.
The company said Friday that 2,700 out of the 3,300 U.S. factory jobs slated for elimination will now be saved. Blue-collar workers will still lose jobs at four U.S. plants slated for closure next year, but most will be able to find employment at eight other GM factories where jobs are being added. Some would have to relocate.
GM still plans to lay off about 8,000 white-collar workers and another 2,600 factory workers in Canada.
EU leaders agree small steps to buttress euro
FRANKFURT, Germany • European leaders agreed Friday to press ahead with a limited, common eurozone budget and other steps to strengthen the currency union's resistance to downturns and crises.
The budget proposal leaves its size undefined and it appeared to fall short of more sweeping ideas pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The European Union leaders said that finance ministers would work out the precise features of the budget and agree on them by June.
Macron has pushed for a large eurozone budget that could support member states that run into economic trouble. That would help close a key vulnerability of euro monetary union, which has one currency but 19 different governments.
NEWS SERVICES