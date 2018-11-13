Nigerian ISP says error caused disruption in Google services
BOSTON • A Nigerian internet service provider says a configuration error it made during a network upgrade caused a disruption of key Google services that routed traffic to China and Russia.
Before MainOne tweeted the explanation Tuesday, there was speculation the data hijacking may have been intentional.
The type of traffic misdirection employed can be used to spy on or steal data or send it into an internet black hole. Experts say China, in particular, has systematically hijacked and divert U.S. internet traffic. But the problem can also come from misconfiguration.
EU workers leave U.K. in record numbers as Brexit looms
LONDON • Brexit is already having an impact on Britain's labor market, with the number of people from the European Union working in the country falling by a record amount.
The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday the number of EU nationals working in Britain fell by 132,000 in the three months to September compared with the year before, to 2.25 million. That's the largest annual fall since comparable records began in 1997.
Some decline would be expected given economic improvements elsewhere in the EU over the past couple of years. However, it appears that the vote to leave the EU in June 2016 has had an impact as well.
Binny Bansal out as CEO of Flipkart
NEW YORK • The co-founder of Flipkart, the massive online retail operation in India acquired by Walmart this year, has stepped down as CEO following an allegation of serious personal misconduct.
Walmart, which purchased a $16 billion controlling stake in Flipkart Group in May, the largest single investment in its history, said Tuesday that an independent investigation done on behalf of both companies did not find evidence corroborating the allegation against Binny Bansal, but it did reveal lapses in judgment on his part.
Walmart cited "a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation."
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who took over as CEO of Flipkart in 2017, will continue in that role.
IMF warns Italy's spending plan makes country vulnerable
MILAN • The International Monetary Fund has warned the Italian government that its plan to sharply increase spending carries "substantial" risks and would leave the country vulnerable to market turmoil.
Hours before the Italian populist government faced a deadline to submit a revised budget draft to the EU, the IMF said in a report that "Italy needs to put to rest any concern about public debt sustainability, which recently has resurfaced."
Italy's populist government has proposed a budget that would see its deficit bloat to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, more than three times the target of the previous government.
NEWS SERVICES