USDA launches 2nd round of payments to farmers
WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has authorized the Agriculture Department to launch the second and final round of $11 billion in trade mitigation payments to farmers hard hit by tariffs.
In a tweet on Monday, Trump said he is fulfilling a promise to protect farmers against "unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations."
The Trump administration in July announced it would provide up to $12 billion to offset losses from Trump's trade disputes with China and other countries.
California withdraws 'text tax' after FCC ruling
SAN FRANCISCO • California regulators have canceled a plan to charge a fee for text messaging on mobile phones.
The California Public Utilities Commission reversed course after a Federal Communications Commission ruling last week classified text messaging as an information service and not a telecommunications service. The federal Telecommunications Act limits state authority over information services.
Regulators announced Friday that CPUC commissioner Carla Peterman withdrew the text proposal "in light of the FCC's action" on Dec. 12. State officials said the tax was intended to help support programs that make phone service accessible to the poor.
J&J, Imerys to pay more than $1.5M in talc case
Johnson & Johnson agreed to settle a woman's claims that its iconic baby powder caused her asbestos-related cancer in what may be J&J's first resolution of talc cases since litigation began two years ago, according to people familiar with the accord.
The world's largest maker of health-care products, along with talc supplier Imerys America Inc., will pay more than $1.5 million to end a Manhattan woman's lawsuit blaming the companies for her mesothelioma, a cancer linked to asbestos exposure, two people familiar with the deal said.
Boeing sets new $20B buyback plan
Boeing Co. directors authorized a record $20 billion share buyback program and boosted the company's dividend 20 percent, a sign the planemaker doesn't intend to stop showering cash on investors any time soon.
The company's share price has more than doubled since it embarked on a strategy of rewarding shareholders as production of the marquee 787 Dreamliner stabilized six years ago. Over that time, Boeing has repurchased 230 million of its shares and hoisted its dividend 325 percent.
Boeing said it repurchased $9 billion in shares this year. By comparison, analysts have speculated that the manufacturer would need to spend about $10 billion to develop a new midrange plane, which would be its first all-new jetliner since the 787.
Boeing said it expects buybacks under the new plan to begin in January and be made over the next 24 months.
