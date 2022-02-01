Google’s Q4 ad sales soar again
SAN RAMON, Calif. • Google’s digital advertising empire turned in another strong performance during the holiday shopping season, propelling a 36% increase in its corporate parent’s revenue during the final three months of 2021.
The results announced Tuesday underscore how technology giants have adapted to become even more successful during a nearly two-year pandemic that has roiled much of the economy.
In a show of confidence intended to make its shares more affordable, Google parent Alphabet also announced plans for its first stock split since 2014. If approved, the proposed 20-for-one split will reduce the price for each share this July while keeping Alphabet’s market value intact. Alphabet’s stock surged 7% in extended trading after the news came out.
Google stumbled during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, causing it to suffer its first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue.
But as government-imposed lockdowns led people to order more takeout and shop more online, Google’s dominant online ad network became even more of a magnet for merchants trying to connect with consumers corraled at home.
Starbucks’ strong holidays offset
Starbucks had a strong holiday season in the U.S. but weaker sales in China as its ended the second year of the pandemic.
U.S. same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up 18% over the October-December period a year ago. The Seattle-based coffee giant said more U.S. customers were visiting and spending more per visit.
But same-store sales in China fell 14%, partly due to continuing lockdowns.
Starbucks’ revenue rose 19% to $8.1 billion in its fiscal first quarter. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast for revenue of $7.89 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Overall same-store sales growth of 13% was in line with expectations.
But Starbucks fell short of earnings forecasts, and said inflation, continuing pandemic-related costs and rising labor costs were a contributor.
Record prices push GM profit up
DETROIT • Vehicles were scarce due to a global shortage of computer chips, but that drove prices up and helped General Motors increase its net income 56% last year.
The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that it made $10.02 billion for the full year. And it predicted record pretax earnings in 2022 of $13 billion to $15 billion and net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion.
Excluding one-time items, GM made $7.07 per share for the year, beating analyst estimates of $6.83, according to FactSet. Full year revenue of $127 billion fell short of estimates of $128.7 billion.
In the fourth quarter, GM made a $1.7 billion net profit. GM’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, fell 13% for the year, and it was unseated by Toyota as the top-selling automaker. The company lost almost 3 percentage points of market share.
