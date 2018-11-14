Levi Strauss seeks to raise up to $800M in IPO
Levi Strauss & Co., the ubiquitous U.S. jeans maker, is looking to raise $600 million to $800 million in an initial public offering, CNBC reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The San Francisco-based company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on plans to go public in the first quarter of 2019, CNBC reported. The company is aiming for a valuation of more than $5 billion, according to the report.
German economy shrinks for first time since early 2015
BERLIN • Germany's economy shrank slightly in the third quarter of 2018, the first quarterly decline since early 2015, due to declining exports and bottlenecks in getting new cars certified under tougher emissions tests.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday that economic output fell by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. The agency said exports were down and imports were up in the third quarter, meaning there was a net drag coming from trade compared with the previous three-month period.
The economy ministry said in a statement that "one-time effects in the third quarter lead to an interruption of the upswing" as major automakers including Daimler and Volkswagen had difficulty getting new cars certified under tougher emissions testing standards. That led them to discount cars ahead of the Sept. 1 test deadline, and caused a shortage of cars to sell to consumers afterward.
Ford, Walmart test self-driving grocery delivery service
Ford and Walmart are teaming up to test a self-driving grocery delivery service.
The pilot program in Florida's Miami-Dade County will incorporate Postmates, a logistics company that operates a network of couriers, to deliver groceries and more. The vehicles will collect data on consumer preferences to help the companies understand what people want. Ford said Wednesday that it'll also look at different vehicle configurations or modifications that may be needed to accommodate orders such as perishable goods, or when a vehicle is making multiple deliveries on a single trip.
Ford will work with Walmart over the next couple months to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out any issues that may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles.
Head of Victoria's Secret resigns
The head of Victoria's Secret Lingerie has left the company after just over two years in the role, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Jan Singer, CEO of the L Brands Inc. unit, was responsible for the company's more than $4 billion lingerie business, which includes Victoria Sport, according to its website. The former head of Spanx joined Victoria's Secret in September 2016.
Victoria's Secret has been under scrutiny for failing to keep up with shifting consumer demands, especially involving themes of female empowerment and diversity.
