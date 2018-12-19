Home sales rise 1.9% in November
WASHINGTON • U.S. home sales increased in November for the second straight month, but sales plummeted 7 percent from a year ago amid affordability pressures.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose 1.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.32 million last month. But higher mortgage rates have caused sales over the past 12 months to plunge at the steepest pace since May 2011, when the sector was still mired in the housing bust.
The average 30-year mortgage rate was 4.63 percent last week, up from 3.93 percent a year ago.
Consumer group nixes name change
NEW YORK • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has decided to abandon a controversial renaming plan, in one of the first big decisions by its new permanent director.
The CFPB no longer wants to call itself the “Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection,” a change that had been sought by Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s acting director of the bureau. The decision was announced in an email by new director Kathy Kraninger on Wednesday, who took over this month.
Kraninger cited the cost of renaming the bureau as well as years of branding and identification the CFPB had built up over the last decade.
EU reaches deal with Italy on budget
BRUSSELS • The European Commission said Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Italy on its budget plans, which the EU’s executive arm had warned could break the euro’s rules and lead to legal action.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the “agreement is not ideal” but allows the Commission to avoid legal action against Italy, “provided that the measures are fully implemented.”
The Commission, which supervises the budgetary plans of EU countries to ensure they respect the euro rule book, said it had been reassured by new fiscal measures provided by the Italian government Wednesday. Italy’s revised plans call for a budget deficit of 2.04 percent of GDP, down from the original 2.4 percent .
VW shakes up management pay
BERLIN • Volkswagen says it is changing the pay system for its senior management, dropping personal performance bonuses and increasing the extent to which the company’s performance is reflected in variable pay.
The German automaker, still grappling with a diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015, said Wednesday that the new system is based on one used for the management board. Taking effect from 2019, it “allows the possibility of taking individual wrongdoing into account in reducing remuneration.”
