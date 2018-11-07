Consumer borrowing up solid $10.9B in September
WASHINGTON • Americans increased their borrowing by a solid amount in September. But the gain was less than half the big August surge as borrowing in the category that includes credit cards fell.
The Federal Reserve says consumer borrowing rose by a seasonally adjusted $10.9 billion following a gain of $22.9 billion in August. That had been the strongest increase in nine months.
The September increase was below economists' expectations for a $16.5 billion gain. The category that covers auto loans and student loans rose a solid $11.2 billion. The category for credit cards fell by $311.6 million after having risen $4.6 billion in August.
Dish reports earnings
ENGLEWOOD • Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $431.7 million.
The Englewood, Colo.-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.
The satellite television provider posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.
Dish shares have decreased 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38 percent in the last 12 months.
Judge approves restructuring for Puerto Rico government bank
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico • A federal judge overseeing a bankruptcy-like process for Puerto Rico has approved the restructuring of the island's Government Development Bank in a move that officials called a "major milestone."
The government issued a statement saying Tuesday's ruling is a significant step forward for the U.S. territory as it tries to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt. The bank oversaw the island's debt transactions and was a lender to the central government and municipalities.
A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances also praised the ruling, which comes as the island struggles to emerge from a 12-year recession.
Germany slashes growth forecast
BERLIN • The German government's panel of independent economic advisers has cut its growth forecast for this year, citing a tougher foreign trade environment, among other issues.
The five advisers on Wednesday predicted growth of 1.6 percent this year in Europe's biggest economy, down sharply from the 2.3 percent they forecast in March. They predicted an expansion of 1.5 percent next year, down from 1.8 percent.
In their report, they noted that the German economy is in one of its longest upswings since World War II but wrote that "a less favorable foreign trade environment, temporary production issues and capacity bottlenecks are slowing the pace of expansion."
BMW earnings fall amid trouble over emissions tests
FRANKFURT, Germany • Germany luxury automaker BMW said Wednesday that its net profit fell 24 percent in the third quarter as the company spent more on new technology and faced market disruptions due to other companies failing to get vehicles certified in time for new European Union emissions tests.
Net profit fell to 1.40 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from 1.84 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. The figure was short of the 1.61 billion euros foreseen by analysts surveyed by financial information provider FactSet. Revenues rose 4.7 percent to 24.74 billion euros.
The Munich-based automaker said it was increasing its investment in the new technologies such as autonomous and electric cars that are expected to transform the industry in coming years.