Frontier pilots to vote on proposed contract over holidays
DENVER • Frontier Airlines pilots will be voting on whether to accept a new contract proposal over the holidays.
Union leaders on Wednesday unanimously backed sending the deal to a vote after over two years of contract negotiations with the Denver-based discount carrier.
Union spokesman Capt. Alan Christie says voting will begin Dec. 20 and wrap up Jan. 10.
Frontier pilots are currently working under a contract changed in 2011 to keep the airline out of bankruptcy.
ADP: Businesses added 179K jobs last month
WASHINGTON • U.S. businesses hired new workers at a solid pace in November, adding 179,000 jobs, according to a private survey.
The report comes as other data also suggest the U.S. economy remains healthy, even as the financial markets have gyrated over concerns about a trade conflict with China and slowing global growth.
Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that last month's job gains slowed from October's strong showing of 225,000. Still, November's hiring is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.
Coke names CEO as its chairman
ATLANTA • Coca-Cola Co. has named its president and CEO as chairman of the company's board.
James Quincey will become chairman and CEO following Coke's annual meeting in April.
The Atlanta company has already announced that longtime Coke executive Bryan Smith will become president and chief operations officer on Jan. 1.
Quincey replaces Muhtar Kent, who was Coke's chairman and CEO from 2009 to 2017 and continued as chairman after Quincey became CEO. Kent is retiring after a 41-year career with Coke.
Service firms grew in November
WASHINGTON • U.S. services firms grew at a slightly stronger pace in November, a sign that the recent stock market sell-offs have yet to dampen enthusiasm among consumers.
The Institute for Supply Management, which is composed of purchasing managers, reported Thursday that its services index rose to 60.7 last month, up from 60.3 in October. Readings above 50 point to further expansion. Services companies have been expanding for 106 months, or almost nine years.
The gain suggests that the U.S. expansion — in the middle of its 10th year — should continue, despite signs of a global slowdown and concerns about a trade war escalating between the United States and China.
Productivity up 2.3% in 3Q
WASHINGTON • U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the July-September quarter, slower than the previous quarter but still an improvement over the weak annual gains of the past decade. Labor costs rose at a modest pace in the third quarter.
The third-quarter gain in productivity was revised up slightly from an initial estimate a month ago of a 2.2 percent gain, the Labor Department said Thursday. It marks a more modest advance than the second quarter's 3 percent annual rate of increase. Labor costs were up at a 0.9 percent annual rate in the third quarter following a decline at a 2.8 percent rate in the second quarter.
Fiat Chrysler taps Amazon, Shell execs
MILAN • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is tapping executives from Amazon and Shell Oil Company with previous automotive industry experience to fill its ranks.
CEO Mike Manley said in a letter to employees Thursday that Mark Stewart would join FCA as chief operating officer of North America from Amazon, "a company known for its culture of innovation, and obsession with delivering incredible value to customers."
At Amazon, Stewart led teams focused on advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and automation methods. He previously was COO of ZF TRW automotive components supplier.
Niel Golightly was named head of global communications. He was most recently Shell's vice president for external relations in North and South America.
NEWS SERVICES