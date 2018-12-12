Kimberly-Clark recalls U tampons
Some Kotex tampons have been recalled after reports that the feminine-care product was unraveling and coming apart inside consumers' bodies.
Kimberly-Clark, which manufacturers personal care products, announced Tuesday that the regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek Tampons have been recalled in the United States and Canada because of "a quality-related defect," explaining that some consumers reported having to seek medical attention "to remove tampon pieces left in the body."
The company said in a news release that some consumers also reported irritation, infections, injuries and abdominal pain among other issues.
Kimberly-Clark said that the tampons under recall were manufactured Oct. 7, 2016-Oct. 16, 2018, and were distributed Oct. 17, 2016-Oct. 23, 2018, across the U.S. and Canada.
United: No more pilot training needed on new jet
DALLAS • The CEO of United Airlines says his pilots don't need any additional training on the new Boeing jet that is at the center of the investigation into a deadly crash in Indonesia.
Oscar Munoz says that's because United's pilots are prepared to respond to problems that might surface with automated systems on modern planes.
"When any trouble arises, our pilots are trained to fly the damn aircraft, period," Munoz told reporters Wednesday.
He said pilots are taught to disconnect automated systems, fly the plane by hand, and gain altitude to buy time while they trouble-shoot problems. He said the Boeing 737 MAX is safe and reliable.
The remarks were Munoz's first public comments about the plane since the Oct. 29 Lion Air accident, which killed 189 people when the Boeing 737 MAX plunged into the Java Sea.
Tencent Music shares rise on first trading day
NEW YORK • Shares in Chinese streaming music giant Tencent Music Entertainment are up 7 percent to $13.90 in afternoon trading Thursday, their first day of trade
The company's initial public offering of 82 million shares was priced at $13 a share and is expected to raise between $1.07 billion and $1.23 billion. The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the "TME" symbol.
A little more than half of the shares are being offered by the company, with the remainder being offered by shareholders.
Tencent said earlier this year it had more than 800 million users, including 23.3 million subscribers to its music library.
Tencent, whose shareholders include the leading music streaming service Spotify, earned $199 million on revenue of $1.66 billion last year.
Under Armour shares tumble
Under Armour Inc. fell the most in more than four months after its long-term growth outlook disappointed investors.
In its first investor day since 2015, Under Armour said it expects annual revenue growth in the low-single digits from 2020 to 2023. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said the five-year outlook looked like "manageable objectives that will likely prove conservative" over time. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate revenue growth in the 5 percent to 8 percent range over that time frame.
The shares slid as much as 9.9 percent in New York, their biggest intraday drop since July 27. The stock has lost 15 percent over a four-day skid but is still up 42 percent in 2018.
Slovakia inks deal to buy 14 F-16s from Lockheed
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia • Slovakia is to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.
Slovak Defense Minister Peter Gajdos signed the contract on Wednesday with Lockheed Martin vice president of international business development Ana Wugofski.
The F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets are meant to replace the obsolete Soviet-made MiG-29 jets that Slovakia's air force has used.
Salesforce churns out $50B rally
Billionaire Marc Benioff's expansionist philosophy for Salesforce.com is winning over customers and investors even as the software maker faces growing challenges from emerging competitors and its own heavy spending.
Salesforce was a bright spot in a technology earnings season marred by disappointments and a market sell-off that dealt blows to many other high-momentum stocks. While Salesforce wasn't immune to the rout, a rosy forecast helped prop up the shares and reassured skittish investors that the company's double-digit growth will continue.
Salesforce shares rose as much as 3.7 percent on Wednesday.
