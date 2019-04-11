Wynn Resorts might ban its namesake
EVERETT, Mass. • Wynn Resorts is proposing Massachusetts regulators require the company ban its founder from its resorts as a condition of keeping its state casino license.
The company also suggests the Massachusetts Gaming Commission impose other conditions to further distance the company from its namesake, such as prohibiting company executives from having social contact with Steve Wynn.
It’s not clear why Wynn Resorts isn’t pursuing the proposed steps on its own.
—
Mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 4.12%
WASHINGTON • U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose moderately this week, remaining at historically low levels that can lure potential purchasers in the spring home-buying season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.12% from 4.08% last week. Two weeks ago, the benchmark loan rate marked its steepest weekly drop in a decade, from 4.28%.
The average rate on the 30-year loan stood at 4.42% a year ago. The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.60% from 3.56%.
The declining trend in mortgage rates has made buying a home cheaper, and potential buyers have been rushing to take advantage of the lower borrowing costs.
—
Jobless aid requests lowest in 50 years
WASHINGTON • The number of people applying for unemployment aid fell last week to its lowest level in nearly five decades, solid evidence that the job market is healthy and layoffs scarce.
The Labor Department says weekly applications for jobless benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000. That is the lowest since October 1969. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 207,000, the lowest since December 1969.
Applications are a proxy for layoffs, so the decline — applications tumbled for four straight weeks — signals businesses are confident enough about future demand to hold onto their workers.
—
Rite Aid cuts 95% of outstanding shares
Rite Aid will chop its share count by about 95% in a bid to push the remaining shares above minimum trading requirements on the New York Stock Exchange.
The board of the struggling drugstore chain approved a 1-for-20 ratio for a reverse stock split after shareholders backed the plan last month. That will cut the number of outstanding shares from 1.1 billion, to about 54 million.
Rite Aid shares slid below $1 in December, prompting a removal warning from the NYSE. The chain said Wednesday after markets closed on April 22, its shares will trade on a split-adjusted basis.
—
Judge might block Carnival ships in U.S.
MIAMI • A federal judge has threatened to temporarily block Carnival from docking cruise ships at ports in the U.S. as punishment for a possible probation violation.
The Miami Herald reports U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said Wednesday that she’ll make a decision in June, and she wants chairman Micky Arison and president Donald Arnold in her courtroom for the hearing.
Miami-based Carnival has been on probation for two years as part of a $40 million settlement for illegally dumping oil into the ocean.
NEWS SERVICES