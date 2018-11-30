Trump admin approves seismic surveys for Atlantic drilling
WASHINGTON • The Trump administration is authorizing use of seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean floor, prompting outrage from critics who say the practice can disturb or injure whales, sea turtles and other marine life.
The National Marine Fisheries Service says it has authorized permits under the Marine Mammal Protection Act for five companies to use air guns for seismic surveys in the mid-Atlantic, from Delaware to central Florida.
The surveys are part of President Donald Trump's bid to expand offshore drilling in the Atlantic. The plan has drawn opposition from East Coast lawmakers and governors, who say it could hurt commercial fishing and tourism.
Seismic surveys have not been conducted in the region for at least 30 years.
Payless pranks VIPs, sells discount shoes at luxury prices
LOS ANGELES • Payless taught fashion influencers a lesson about shoes by opening a fake store that sold Main Street shoes at Madison Avenue prices.
Payless ShoeSource held a launch party in Los Angeles for the bogus label Palessi and invited the fashionistas to sample the merchandise. Payless posted a video of what happened on Facebook.
The VIP shoppers paid as much as $645 for shoes that sell from $19.99 to $39.99 at Payless. The store rang up $3,000 before Payless came clean with the reveal.
One shopper exclaimed, "Shut up! Are you serious?"
The pranked shoppers got their money back and were allowed to keep the shoes.
Their reactions will be featured in a series of commercials.
Honeywell expected to announce HQ move to N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. • Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. is expected to announce that it is moving its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte, N.C., a source familiar with the deal said Thursday.
The move is expected to result in 700 to 800 jobs after North Carolina expanded tax breaks for high-paying jobs, according to an economic development official familiar with discussions between state officials and the company. A second person present during discussions over the incentives needed to lure Honeywell to North Carolina said expanded tax breaks approved by the state legislature Thursday were designed to attract the company.
Honeywell makes core systems for military aircraft, space satellites and automated office buildings.
Japan court OKs extending custody of ex-Nissan chairman
TOKYO • A Japanese court on Friday approved a 10-day extension of the detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.
The Tokyo District Court said it approved a request from prosecutors to keep Ghosn until Dec. 10 for a further investigation of his suspected financial irregularities.
Ghosn, 64, was arrested Nov. 19 by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion he falsified financial statements and underreported his income and benefits. His first 10 days in custody expires at the end of Friday.