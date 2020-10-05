Tech CEO’s Senate hearing date is set
WASHINGTON • The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies’ control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.
The Senate Commerce Committee voted last week to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to force them to testify if they didn’t agree to do so voluntarily.
Spokespeople for the companies said Monday that the CEOs will cooperate.
The hearing “must be constructive and focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections,” Twitter said in a tweet in its policy channel.
The hearing will come less than a week before Election Day. It marks a new bipartisan initiative against Big Tech companies, which have been under increasing scrutiny in Washington and from state attorneys general over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.
—
California wavers on theme park opening
SACRAMENTO, Calif. • Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday delayed new operating rules for theme parks such as Disneyland that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic as tourism industry officials warned the state was set to lose more than $78 billion in travel related spending this year.
The Newsom administration had planned to release the new rules on Friday, spokesman Nathan Click told the Sacramento Bee. But following industry criticism of the proposed rules, state health officials said no announcement was coming Friday as negotiations continue.
The proposed guidance would have let theme parks reopen at 25% capacity once the counties where they are located reached the lowest level for virus transmission in the state’s four-tier reopening system, the Orange County Register reported. It also would have limited visitors to those living within 120 miles of a theme park, the paper reported without attributing to a particular source.
—
Ford workers get merit pay delayed
Ford Motor Co. plans to “be applying merit pay increases, delayed early in the pandemic, in October,” a company official confirmed to the Free Press.
T.R. Reid, Ford spokesman, declined to say how many workers would receive the increase or the size of merit pay.
The message has remained consistent throughout the company’s global virtual town hall meetings in recent months as the automaker has worked to return to full production during the pandemic, Reid said.
The company also plans to reimburse 300 Ford senior executives who deferred 20% to 50% of their pay for at least five months starting May 1.
In addition to giving employees their deferred merit pay increases, Ford is offering incentive packages to salaried employees to shed 1,400 jobs by Dec. 31.
—
Microsoft plans $1B datacenter venture
ATHENS, Greece • Microsoft has announced plans to build three data center sites in greater Athens, providing a badly needed investment of up to $1 billion to the Greek economy which has been hammered by the pandemic.
The news was announced Monday by the U.S. tech giant and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and follows nine months of confidential negotiations for an agreement that also includes digital-skills training programs for some 100,000 government and private sector workers as well as educators and students.
Greece recently emerged from a yearslong financial crisis but its economy has been hard hit by the pandemic, suffering a 15.2% drop in output on the year in the second quarter. Unemployment in June climbed to 18.3% from 16.4% at the start of the year.
NEWS SERVICES