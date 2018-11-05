Services firms' growth slip in October
WASHINGTON • U.S. services firms expanded at a slightly slower rate in October, after achieving a record pace in September in a sign of the economy's strength and endurance.
The Institute for Supply Management, which is composed of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its services index dipped to 60.3 in October, down from 61.6 in September. Readings above 50 point to further growth. Services companies have been expanding for 105 months, or nearly nine years.
Seventeen services industries said that they grew last month, with just educational services saying they contracted.
IBM CEO buys about $3M in company stock
IBM Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty bought about $3 million in company shares, the latest move to shore up investor support for the $33 billion acquisition of Red Hat Inc.
Rometty purchased roughly $1 million in the open market and $2 million through an IBM retirement fund. The CEO now owns more than 314,000 IBM shares. Four board members and several other senior executives also bought stock, according to a regulatory filing.
International Business Machines Corp. recently committed to buy back $4 billion worth of shares. The acquisition of Red Hat is the biggest in Big Blue's history.
IBM shares are down about 25 percent this year as the company struggles to grow revenue in its newer businesses. The stock has fallen 7.3 percent to $115.67 since the acquisition was announced Oct. 28.
Lowe's abandons smaller-store format
Lowe's is leaving Manhattan.
The home-improvement retailer announced the closing of 51 under-performing stores on Monday, including two New York locations that the company hailed just three years ago as way to win over city dwellers.
The move is part of new CEO Marvin Ellison's push to get rid of distractions and focus on improving its core business — large Lowe's locations. He joined in July, part of a shakeup caused by an activist investor, and has been busy, including revamping management and shutting down Orchard Supply, an unprofitable chain of 99 stores acquired in 2013. Lowe's is also shuttering about 30 stores in Canada, including some locations under the Rona brand, a chain that Lowe's bought in 2016 for $2.3 billion.
Ferrari 3Q profit doubles on one-off tax break
MILAN • Ferrari says its net earnings doubled in the third quarter thanks mostly to one-off tax benefit.
The sports car maker said Monday that net earnings were 287 million euros ($327 million) compared with 141 million euros a year earlier.
The company said earnings grew 5 percent when excluding the so-called patent box tax break, agreed on with Italian authorities, covering use of copyrights, patents, trademarks, design and know-how.
