U.K. key sector barely growing amid Brexit concern
LONDON • Britain's hugely important services sector is struggling in the face of Brexit, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May strives to get the support of Parliament for her deal with the European Union.
In a monthly survey of a sector that accounts for around 80 percent of the British economy, financial information firm IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply found activity levels at their lowest since July 2016, just after the country voted to leave the European Union.
The sector barely grew during November according to the survey. The so-called purchasing managers' index, a gauge of business activity, fell to 50.4 points in November from 52.2 the previous month. That means the index is just above the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction on a 100-point scale.
Saks Fifth sales growth drives gains at Hudson's Bay
Turnaround efforts are starting to pay off for Hudson's Bay Co., which reported an increase in same-store sales driven by luxury chain Saks Fifth Avenue.
Comparable same-store sales, a metric closely watched by analysts, climbed 2.9 percent. Including the impact of a promotional event that was moved forward, sales rose 1.2 percent. The Toronto-based retailer reported a smaller loss per share than a year earlier.
Efforts to sharpen the fashion assortment and build more bridges between online and offline shopping at luxury chain Saks Fifth Avenue are paying off, with same-store sales up 7.3 percent.
Aegean signs preliminary deal to buy Pratt & Whitney engines
ATHENS, Greece • Greece's dominant Aegean Airlines has signed a preliminary agreement with Pratt & Whitney to buy new fuel-efficient and lower-pollution engines for up to 62 new passenger jets.
The memorandum of understanding signed in Athens Wednesday is worth up to $1.5 billion, and is part of the 5-billion-euro ($5.7 billion) agreement announced in the summer for Aegean to buy new Airbus A320 neo planes.
The Pratt & Whitney GTF engines are designed to offer at least 16 percent better fuel efficiency and 75 percent noise reduction, as well as significantly lower pollution emissions, according to Aegean.
The memorandum of understanding will also provide for long-term maintenance for the new engines.
Aegean was founded 19 years ago and serves 150 destinations in 44 countries.
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. • Authorities say 24 workers at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey have been taken to the hospital, at least one of them in critical condition, after bear repellent fell off a shelf and released fumes.
About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville on Wednesday morning. Most people were reporting difficulty breathing or burning in their throats.
Robbinsville spokesman John Nalbone told NJ.com that the fumes from the bear repellent were contained in one area of the building's third floor.