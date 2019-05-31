J&J fined $300M
in talc lawsuit
A New York state court jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman who claimed her use of the health-products company’s talc powder caused an asbestos-linked cancer.
The jury’s award Friday was one of the largest to an individual in a series of trials over a range of safety-related allegations about its talc products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder. Last week, the jury awarded the woman, Donna Olson, $20 million for pain and suffering and $5 million to her husband, bringing the damages to $325 million.
Consumer mood dropped in May
WASHINGTON • U.S. household sentiment fell at the end of May from earlier in the month as consumers worried about renewed trade tensions.
The University of Michigan on Friday said that its final index of May consumer sentiment index was 100, up from 97.2 in April but down from May’s initial estimate of 102.4. Economists had expected a final reading of 101.
Renault to vote Tuesday on merger
PARIS • French automaker Renault says its board will meet on Tuesday to vote on a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler.
Fiat Chrysler has proposed to merge with Renault to create the world’s third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion, and combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles. The merged company would produce some 8.7 million vehicles a year, more than GM and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.
Tesla: China-built 3s’ delivery soon
SHANGHAI • Tesla promised to start delivering Model 3 sedans built at its new Shanghai plant within six to 10 months — and priced them well below the imported version — as the electric-vehicle maker races to capitalize on booming Chinese demand.
Offering up details on its China strategy, Tesla said prices for the locally built Model 3 will start from about $47,500 for the Standard Range Plus version. Chinese buyers currently pay $58,900 for a basic Model 3 imported from the U.S.
