Of the 22,500 inmates booked into the El Paso County jail in 2018, almost 6,300 of them had “mental health alerts,” flagging them as suicide risks or noting a mental health diagnosis or history.
The number of dedicated behavioral health professionals in El Paso County jail who are counselors or social workers: Six.
In Colorado’s prisons, the number of inmates needing mental health services has risen from about 4,500 in 1998 to about 10,700 last year.
The number of state prison inmates who have tried to complete suicide from the beginning of 2014 through the end of 2018: 300. The number who succeeded: 34.
Sources: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections, Armor Correctional Health Services